Charles Higgs
Grayville, IL - Charles Higgs, age 72, of Grayville, IL, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at his home surrounded by the love of his family.
Charles was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He was a hard-working man and made a career for himself in maintenance.
In addition to his parents, George and Loretta Higgs, Charles was preceded in death by his wife Melba Higgs, sister Trudy Allen, and brother Richard Higgs. He is survived by his daughter Tabatha James and her husband Chris of Grayville, IL; son Charles "Chuck" Higgs of Henderson, KY; 4 sisters: Becky Davis and her husband John Davis, Jr., Ruth Clement and her husband James Clement, Sr., Gladys Hansen and significant other Carl Williams, and Ester Morris and her late husband Jerry Morris; grandchildren: Heather McCully, Eric James, Garrett McCully, Katelyn James, Ashtayn McCully, Shon Higgs, Alec Higgs, Dristen James, and Carson Higgs; and great granddaughter Saya McCully.
Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, there will be private services with burial at Fairmont Cemetery in Henderson, KY. Full military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Worsham Post #40.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Harbor House, 804 Clay Street, Henderson, KY, 42420.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com
