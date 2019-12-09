|
Charles Edward Jackson was born January 27, 1919 in Henderson County. Emma Jones Turner was his mother and Edward Jackson, father. He departed this life December 4, 2019.
Mr. Jackson was a veteran of World War II a member of the 593rd Field Artillery Battalion 93rd Division serving in the Solomons, Guadalcanal, Bismarck Archipelago, New Guinea, the Philippines and Martia as a heavy machine gunner, receiving the American Theater Ribbon, Asiatic Pacific Theater Ribbon with 3 Bronze Stars, Good Conduct Medal, World War II Victory Medal. After being honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant from the Army, he attended the Paducah Vocational School where he graduated earning certification in automotive repair with a specialty in automotive transmissions. He was an employee with Chrysler until the company left the area.
Mr. Jackson was a member of St. John's Masonic Lodge No. 4 of Henderson, KY. He was the oldest member of that lodge.
Mr. Jackson was preceded in death by three sons: Charles Edward, Jr., Carl Lynn, and Clifford Louis, and his mother, Emma Turner; brothers, William (Bill) Turner, Fred Turner, Carl Lynn Turner, and sisters Silverine Hairlson (Albert) and Clara Stott (RL); great-grandson, Rowan Petrie.
Survivors include his wife of 72 years: Flora Powell Jackson; children, Charles Reginald Jackson (Patricia), Valerie Elizabeth Burrus, Christopher Henry Jackson (Melbia). Six grandchildren: Nai Jackson Tyus (Twaka), Jamaal Jackson (Emily), LaToya Burrus, Anthony Burrus, Marissa Rhoad (Josh) and Dmitri Jackson. Two sisters: Pearl Turner and Gustine Turner (Baby Sister). Great grandchildren: Sanaa Jackson, Dmitri Willett, Alayshia Burrus, Anthony Burrus, Jr. Elijah Jackson, Jaia Jackson, Judah Rhoad, Micah Rhoad, Gideon Rhoad, and step-grandchild, Kay Woods; and many nieces and nephews.
Special friends, Mr. & Mrs. Melvin Terry, Mr. Robert Landers, Mr. Donald Banks and Mr. & Mrs. Anna and Willie Starks, and the FMBC Family.
Services will be on Wednesday, December 11, 12:00 p.m. at 1st Missionary Baptist Church in Henderson. Visitation will be on December 11, 10:00 a.m. until service time at the church.
