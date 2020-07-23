Charles Jones
Clay -
Charles "C.B." Jones passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Deaconess Henderson Hospital.
C.B. was born in Clay on June 10, 1939 to the late Charles and Magdalene Jones.
He worked in construction and retired from Bowling Construction in Henderson.
Survivors include his wife of almost 64 years Barbara Jones, 2 sons Lemuel "Lemmy" Jones and Brandon "B.J." Jones both of Clay, 1 brother Donald "Donny" Jones (Pam) of North Carolina, 2 step-sisters Linda Mossman (Bob) of Alton, IL and Karen Rich of Sturgis, 2 grandchildren Raichel Jones and Tyree "Ty" Jones and their mother Susan Jones, several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
There will be no visitation. Private graveside services will be held. Burial will be in Oddfellows Cemetery.
Online condolences can be at vanoverfunealhome.com