Charles Leonard Collie
Morganfield - Charles Leonard Collie, age 83, of Morganfield, KY, passed away at 9:47 a.m. Monday, August 5, 2019 at his home under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.
Charles was born and raised in Murray, Kentucky. He was a coal miner for Ritiki Mine for 20 years. He was a US Army veteran. Charles enjoyed golfing. He started as a golf caddie for his father for many years and fell in love with the sport himself. He played in several tournaments and on a foursome team. He regularly played at the Henderson Municipal Golf Course and Breckenridge Country Club. He was very proud of the fact that he had several hole in ones. Besides golf, he enjoyed the U.K. Wildcats and spending time with his grandchildren and great- grandchildren.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents Erman and Bonnie Collie, his mother that raised him Jimmie Collie and his brother Phil Collie.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years Brenda Collie of Morganfield, KY; daughter Cindy Faye Wurth and her husband Kevin of Paducah, KY; sister Linda Ford and her husband Jerry of Murray, KY; 2 grandchildren Matthew Wurth and his wife Renee and Lesley Crider and her husband Luke; and 5 great-grandchildren: Abigail, Erica, Owen Wurth, Molly, Anna Kate Crider.
Relatives and friends are invited to Charles' Life Celebration from 11:00 a.m. until the service time on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home. Memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home on Saturday with the Chaplain John Brumfield officiating.
Full military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Worsham Post #40.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Hospice, 2410 S. Green St., Henderson, KY 42420.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Aug. 8, 2019