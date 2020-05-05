|
Charles Littlepage
Henderson - Charles Lee Littlepage, 57, of Henderson passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Litttlepage was born June 9, 1962 in Henderson to Charles Ray and Lou Jean Littlepage. He was of the Baptist faith and worked as a tool and die maker. He loved his family and the University of Kentucky basketball.
In addition to his parents, Charlie is survived by his wife of 35 years, Tonya Littlepage; two children, Charles Zachary Littlepage and wife, Jennifer of Virginia Beach, VA, Taylor Littlepage of Henderson; brothers, Sammy Gene Littlepage and wife, Bobbie of Henderson, Al Joe Littlepage and wife Julie of Lyon County; sister, Terri Childress and husband, Craig of Henderson; four grandchildren, Kaylin Miles, Aiden Miles, Jaxson Littlepage and Brayden Littlepage.
A private graveside service will take place at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson with Bro. Bret Eblen officiating.
Published in The Gleaner from May 5 to May 6, 2020