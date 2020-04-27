|
Charles R. Stone
Henderson - Charles R. Stone, 83 of Henderson passed away April 26, 2020 at Lucy Smith King Care Center surrounded by his family.
He was born in Henderson County to the late Buster and Dee (Coffman) Stone. Charles had been employed by Clark Security as a Security Guard.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son Larry Givens, Grandson Michael Givens and his siblings Marlene Weimer and Robert Stone.
Charles is survived by his children Renee Stone (Steve) of Chevy Chase Maryland and Paul Stone (Marie) of Oklahoma City Oklahoma; his siblings Sondra Wilson (Bill), Tony Stone and Nancy Owen all of Henderson Kentucky; 8 Grandchildren; 2 Great Grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Expressions of Sympathy can be made to St. Anthony's Hospice.
Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson is handling arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.tomblinosnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020