Services
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
(270) 389-1460
Charles Ware
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
Clay - Charles Rick Ware, age 70 of Clay, KY went to be with Jesus Tuesday 1/7/2020 at Heartford House in Owensboro, KY. He was born Sept 22, 1949 in Union County, KY to Charles Dorsey and Bille Dove Ware. He was a member of Walnut Grove Church of Christ where he served as a church leader. He was a US Army veteran. Charles was an avid UK fan. He loved his family especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Gary Wayne Ware. Survivors include daughter Vicki Overall & Husband Adam of Utica, KY; 2 sons Jason Ware & Wife Misty of Hanson, KY and Tommy Ware of Dixon, KY; 7 Grandchildren Evan & Rikki Overall, Lindsey Stephens, Tommy Cunningham, Christian Thurby, Damon & Haley Ware; 6 Great Grandchildren; 2 sisters Jackie Lovell & Husband Tommy of Morganfield, KY and Kristi Melton of Hopkinsville, KY. Funeral service will be 11 AM Friday 1/10/20 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield, KY. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Thursday and 10 AM until service time Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Walnut Grove Cemetery in Boxvillle, KY. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital or Walnut Grove Church of Christ.
Published in The Gleaner from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
