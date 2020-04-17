Services
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Stone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles "Smokey" Stone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles "Smokey" Stone Obituary
Charles "Smokey" Stone

Robards - Charles "Smokey" Stone, 66 of Robards passed away April 16, 2020 at Methodist Hospital.

He was born June 6, 1953 in Taylorville, IL to the late Charles Thomas Stone and Virginia Darlene Fredricks.

Smokey was an underground coalminer for 44 years. He worked for Alliance Gibson County Coal for 16 years and for Peabody for 28 years. He attended Zion Baptist Church. Smokey was an avid hunter and fisherman. Loved the outdoors, his dogs, ducks, guns, gardening and riding his Harley. Smokey loved his family and grandchildren. He also enjoyed traveling with the love of his life, Vicki.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two granddaughters, Hailey Johnson and Alexandrea "Alex" Hurt.

He is survived by his wife of 23 ½ years, Vicki Stone; 5 children, Tina Johnson (Brian) of Morrisonville, IL, Roger Charles Stone of Robards, Howie McCormick III (Jennifer) of Robards, Amanda Hobbs of Evansville and Jennifer Hurt (Travis) of Evansville; 12 grandchildren, Meghan (Chris) Dubois, Katelyn and Alexandra Harris, Karina Stone, Emmalee Stone, Charles Stone, Pate McCormick, Raylee McCormick, Braeden Hobbs, Natalee Hall, Avery King and Chase Hurt; 5 great grandchildren, Connor Lopez, Quinn Dubois, Brogan Johnson, Ryker Johnson and Adaline Nebrigrich.

Services will be at a later date.

Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel is handling arrangements.

On line condolences may be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tomblinson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -