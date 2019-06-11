Services
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Taylor


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles Taylor Obituary
Charles Taylor

Henderson, KY - Charles "Sonny" Taylor, 80 of Henderson passed away June 7, 2019 at St. Anthony's Hospice Lucy Smith King Care Center.

He was born April 28, 1939 in Morganfield, KY to the late James and Peggy (Satterfield) Taylor.

He attended Faithway Baptist Church in Corydon, KY.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his spouse, Wilma Taylor; two sisters, Betha Taylor Sparks, Catherine Biggers; one brother, Donnie Taylor.

He is survived by his four children; Sharon Williams (Scott) of Evansville, IN, Karen Taylor (Rachel) of Melbourne, Fl, Connie Durbin (Keith) of Henderson, Darrell Taylor (Vicky) of Henderson; one sister, Bonnie Denton of Henderson, KY, nine grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM, Wednesday at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson. Visitation will be 4:00 PM-8:00 PM, Tuesday and 11:00 AM until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.

Rev. Dwight Cox will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Scott Williams, Darrell Taylor, Steven Richmond, Stephen Logsdon, Kevin Taylor and Latravion Johnson.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Anthony's Hospice.

Online condolences may be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tomblinson Funeral Home
Download Now