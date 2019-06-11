|
Charles Taylor
Henderson, KY - Charles "Sonny" Taylor, 80 of Henderson passed away June 7, 2019 at St. Anthony's Hospice Lucy Smith King Care Center.
He was born April 28, 1939 in Morganfield, KY to the late James and Peggy (Satterfield) Taylor.
He attended Faithway Baptist Church in Corydon, KY.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his spouse, Wilma Taylor; two sisters, Betha Taylor Sparks, Catherine Biggers; one brother, Donnie Taylor.
He is survived by his four children; Sharon Williams (Scott) of Evansville, IN, Karen Taylor (Rachel) of Melbourne, Fl, Connie Durbin (Keith) of Henderson, Darrell Taylor (Vicky) of Henderson; one sister, Bonnie Denton of Henderson, KY, nine grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM, Wednesday at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson. Visitation will be 4:00 PM-8:00 PM, Tuesday and 11:00 AM until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
Rev. Dwight Cox will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Scott Williams, Darrell Taylor, Steven Richmond, Stephen Logsdon, Kevin Taylor and Latravion Johnson.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Anthony's Hospice.
Online condolences may be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner on June 11, 2019