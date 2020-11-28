1/1
Charles "Joe" Walters
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHARLES "JOE" WALTERS

HENDERSON, KENTUCKY - Charles "Joe" Walters, 73, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.

He owned J.W. Concrete and Construction in Henderson for many years. Joe enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling to Florida, the mountains, going to drag races, and car shows. Above all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Alma Walters; one sister, Mary Walker; and one brother, James Walters.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Linda Lawless Walters; four children, Charles "Joey" Walters, Jr., Cleatus Ray Walters, and Kenneth Wayne "Kenny" Walters, all of Henderson, Kentucky, and Cynthia "Cindy" Walters of Tampa, Florida; two sisters, Norma Walker and Barbara Rickard, both of Henderson, Kentucky; one brother, Russell Walters of Henderson, Kentucky; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Private family services will be held.

Contributions may be made at Lupus Research Alliance at www.give.lupusresearch.org.

Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-827-9881
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved