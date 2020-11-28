CHARLES "JOE" WALTERS
HENDERSON, KENTUCKY - Charles "Joe" Walters, 73, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.
He owned J.W. Concrete and Construction in Henderson for many years. Joe enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling to Florida, the mountains, going to drag races, and car shows. Above all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Alma Walters; one sister, Mary Walker; and one brother, James Walters.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Linda Lawless Walters; four children, Charles "Joey" Walters, Jr., Cleatus Ray Walters, and Kenneth Wayne "Kenny" Walters, all of Henderson, Kentucky, and Cynthia "Cindy" Walters of Tampa, Florida; two sisters, Norma Walker and Barbara Rickard, both of Henderson, Kentucky; one brother, Russell Walters of Henderson, Kentucky; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Private family services will be held.
Contributions may be made at Lupus Research Alliance at www.give.lupusresearch.org
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com
