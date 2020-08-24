Charles "Butch" Wilson
Henderson - Charles "Butch" Wilson, 73, of Henderson, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at home under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.
He was born in Henderson on August 25, 1946 to the late Doris and Zeanida (Walker) Wilson.
He was a retired scale master for the City of Henderson and member of The Salvation Army Worship Center. He volunteered at the Henderson County Sheriff's Office as a Special Deputy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Donna Wilson.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Patricia Wilson; children, Tony Wilson and wife, Janis, Laquita Wilkerson and husband, Dwayne, Frances Hancock and husband, Gary, and William Wilson, all of Henderson; sister, Anita Stevens of Evansville, IN; brother, Doris Wilson, Jr. of Wyoming; six grandchildren, Sabrina, Amber, Sebastian, Patricia, William, and Sean; four great-grandchildren, Gage, Ellie, Brylee, and Brandon; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 26 at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel with Major Charles Stewart officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 25 from 4-8 p.m. and on Wednesday, August 26 from 9-11 a.m., both at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Danny Stevens, Mike Stevens, Donnie Stevens, Chris Wilson, Randy Pirtle, and Carroll Morrow.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to St. Anthony's Hospice.
.