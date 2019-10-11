|
Charlie Linn Crabtree III
Henderson - Charles Linn Crabtree III passed away peacefully in his home on October 10, 2019 in Henderson, KY. He was born on June 21st, 1939 in Henderson, KY to Charles Lee and Mary Lou (Ferguson) Crabtree. He was a 1957 graduate of Henderson City High School and 1976 graduate of ISUE (USI).
Charlie was a member of four branches of service (Air Force, Navy, Army National Guard and Army Reserve) and was a veteran of the Vietnam War where he worked for Armed Forces Radio on the USS Hancock. He married Grace Kimiko (Kim) Nakamura on September 24, 1961 at All Soul's Episcopal Church in Machinato, Okinawa and was married for 58 years. He later worked as a parts man for Whayne Supply Company for 27 years. After retirement, he devoted his time and energy to co-creating the City High Alumni Association and member of the American Legion, War Memorial Foundation, South Middle School Veterans Day Committee and life-long member of St. Paul's Church. Charlie's life was devoted to service to his family, country, community, church and friends.
In addition to his parents, Charlie was preceded in death by his sister Carol and her husband Gus.
Charlie is survived by his wife, Grace Kimiko; his children: Robert, Ane, and Shawn; his brothers, Jim and wife, Bette, Thomas and wife, Tabitha; his sister Christine and husband, Rick; brothers-in-law: Kikei Nakamura and wife, Kiyoko, Kiyoshi Nakamura and wife, Masako, Kisaburo Nakamura and wife, Kazuko; sister-in-law, Kikuko Shimabukuro and husband, Kiichi. Charlie also had four grandchildren: Hana Gilbert and husband, Marcus, Mary Cobb, Sara Ferchichi and husband Amine, Klaus Cobb; four great-grandchildren, Penelope, Hiromi, Zeid and Olivier; and thirteen nieces and nephews .
A funeral service is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on October 14th, 2019 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Henderson, KY. Father Rich Martindale will officiate. Donations may be left in memoriam to the City High Alumni Association, War Memorial Fund, South Middle School Veterans Day Committee or St. Paul's Episcopal Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019