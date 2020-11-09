Charlotte Ann Tarr
Henderson, KY - Charlotte Ann Tarr, age 85, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Redbanks Nursing Home under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.
In addition to her parents Chester and Tona Williams, Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband Eddie Tarr, son Mitchell Tarr, grandson Jody Yates, and her sister Linda S. Daniels
Charlotte worked in banking for 62 years. She started in the field at the tender age of 18 and worked at many local banks before retiring from Independence Bank at the age of 80. Charlotte enjoyed going to Florida during the winters. She was a lifetime member of the Moose Lodge and was a Kentucky Colonel. One of the ways Charlotte enjoyed spending her free time was fishing.
She is survived by her daughter Debby Tarr Smith and her husband Michael of Corydon, KY; daughter-in-law Janet Tarr of Henderson, KY; brother Chester M. Williams, Jr. and his wife Linda of Chandler, IN; 5 grandchildren: Josh Yates, Jake Yates and his wife Stacy, Brian Smith and his wife Jamie, Paul Smith and his wife Hannah, and Mitch Tarr and his wife Jennifer; 6 great-grandchildren: Jason, Emily, Landon, Levi, Victor Cole, and William Cole; and nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to Charlotte's Life Celebration from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday and again on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the service time at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the funeral home with Reverend Seth Lindsey officiating. Burial will follow in Corydon Cemetery in Corydon, KY.
Charlottes family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Redbanks Skilled Nursing Facility as wells as St. Anthony's Hospice for their compassion and care.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Anthony's Hospice, 2410 S. Green St., Henderson, KY, 42420.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com
.