Charlotte Ann Tarr
Charlotte Ann Tarr

Henderson, KY - Charlotte Ann Tarr, age 85, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Redbanks Nursing Home under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.

In addition to her parents Chester and Tona Williams, Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband Eddie Tarr, son Mitchell Tarr, grandson Jody Yates, and her sister Linda S. Daniels

Charlotte worked in banking for 62 years. She started in the field at the tender age of 18 and worked at many local banks before retiring from Independence Bank at the age of 80. Charlotte enjoyed going to Florida during the winters. She was a lifetime member of the Moose Lodge and was a Kentucky Colonel. One of the ways Charlotte enjoyed spending her free time was fishing.

She is survived by her daughter Debby Tarr Smith and her husband Michael of Corydon, KY; daughter-in-law Janet Tarr of Henderson, KY; brother Chester M. Williams, Jr. and his wife Linda of Chandler, IN; 5 grandchildren: Josh Yates, Jake Yates and his wife Stacy, Brian Smith and his wife Jamie, Paul Smith and his wife Hannah, and Mitch Tarr and his wife Jennifer; 6 great-grandchildren: Jason, Emily, Landon, Levi, Victor Cole, and William Cole; and nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to Charlotte's Life Celebration from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday and again on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the service time at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the funeral home with Reverend Seth Lindsey officiating. Burial will follow in Corydon Cemetery in Corydon, KY.

Charlottes family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Redbanks Skilled Nursing Facility as wells as St. Anthony's Hospice for their compassion and care.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Anthony's Hospice, 2410 S. Green St., Henderson, KY, 42420.

Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com.






Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
629 S Green St
Henderson, KY 42420
(270) 827-3535
1 entry
November 9, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss.

Charlotte opened my first ever checking/savings account for me at First National Bank in 1974, showing me how to write checks and how to keep a register. She even encouraged me to apply for a job there. I wasn't hired, which upset her and she said that she was "getting to the bottom of this.". That was the kind of person she was. I saw her off and on through the years and then this last year at Redbanks. She was near my dad's hall, and I would pop in and say hello if she was awake. Charlotte was a wonderful person and a blessing to all who knew her.
Donna Faulkner Majors
