I am so sorry for your loss.



Charlotte opened my first ever checking/savings account for me at First National Bank in 1974, showing me how to write checks and how to keep a register. She even encouraged me to apply for a job there. I wasn't hired, which upset her and she said that she was "getting to the bottom of this.". That was the kind of person she was. I saw her off and on through the years and then this last year at Redbanks. She was near my dad's hall, and I would pop in and say hello if she was awake. Charlotte was a wonderful person and a blessing to all who knew her.

Donna Faulkner Majors