|
|
Charlotte (Brady) Flaherty
Louisville - Charlotte (Brady) Flaherty, 85, of Louisville, passed away October 18, 2019.
She worked as an RN for St. Joseph's Infirmary and as a receptionist for the old Cumberland Bank. She was a proud member of St. Edward Church, having served in the choir for over 50 years. She was also a Minister of the Eucharist and a member of the Bereavement Committee. In addition to being active with her church, Charlotte enjoyed the outdoors, bird watching, traveling, reading and crossword puzzles. She was especially proud of being a regular blood donor, having donated 82 units of blood which helped 246 lives. Besides her work and church activities, Charlotte also was a poll worker during elections and was a Kentucky Colonel.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Xavier Flaherty; parents, Opal and Henry Brady; brother, Robert Brady and his wife, Joe Ann Roland Brady; and sister, Dottye Brady.
She is survived by her children, Laura Schulte (Mike), Alice Robinson (Brad Frakes), David Flaherty, Kathleen McCauley (Richard), and Tim Flaherty (Yardley); grandchildren, Joni LeDoux (Cyril), Toni Robinson, Jeremy Marowelli (Shannon), Ashley Perez, Hillary Warren (Jake), Erin McCauley (Valerie), Katelyn McCauley (Chris), Morgan Flaherty (Gerry), Brady McCauley, Christian Frakes, and Xavier Flaherty; great grandchildren, Cal LeDoux, Max LeDoux, Jocelyn Marowelli, Hailey Garcia, Karsen Schoenbachler, Michael McCauley, Ethan Marowelli, Logan Marowelli, and Gianna Padron; brother, Mike Brady (Betty); sister, Mary Austin (Alvin); brother-in-law, Kenneth Flaherty (Dodie); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 2pm-8pm Monday at Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road. Funeral Mass will be 10am Tuesday at St. Edward Church, 9608 Sue Helen Drive, with burial to follow at St. Edward Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Edward Church or the Red Cross.
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 18 to Oct. 23, 2019