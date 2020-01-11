|
Charlotte Mattingly
Henderson, KY - Charlotte Holt Mattingly, age 85 went home to the Lord on January 10, 2020. Her children were at her side. She was the daughter of William B. and Grace G. Holt. Charlotte was retired from Job Corps where she served as Director of Transportation. She was a member of Morganfield First Baptist Church. Charlotte enjoyed cooking, bowling, and was a league bowler for many years. Additionally, she was an avid sports fan, particularly enjoying cheering on the Kentucky Wildcats and the St. Louis Cardinals. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Norma Holt Summar and Peggy Holt Akers. Survivors include one daughter, Donna Cohron and husband Pete of Henderson, KY; one son, David Mattingly of Henderson, KY; 2 grandsons, Joshua Cohron of Louisville, KY and Christopher Cohron of Lexington, KY; 2 brothers, Bill Holt and Don Holt and wife Marilyn both of Morganfield, KY. The service will be 1:30PM Monday, January 13, 2020 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield. Rev. Russell Wood will officiate. The burial will be in Odd Fellow Cemetery in Morganfield. The visitation will be 4-8PM Sunday and 10AM until service time on Monday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to the . The family wishes to express a special thank you to the staff of Breckinridge Place for the excellent care they provided. Charlotte (Memaw) received quality care provided in a loving manner and environment.
