Services
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
(270) 389-1460
For more information about
Charlotte Mattingly
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
1:30 PM
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Mattingly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Mattingly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlotte Mattingly Obituary
Charlotte Mattingly

Henderson, KY - Charlotte Holt Mattingly, age 85 went home to the Lord on January 10, 2020. Her children were at her side. She was the daughter of William B. and Grace G. Holt. Charlotte was retired from Job Corps where she served as Director of Transportation. She was a member of Morganfield First Baptist Church. Charlotte enjoyed cooking, bowling, and was a league bowler for many years. Additionally, she was an avid sports fan, particularly enjoying cheering on the Kentucky Wildcats and the St. Louis Cardinals. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Norma Holt Summar and Peggy Holt Akers. Survivors include one daughter, Donna Cohron and husband Pete of Henderson, KY; one son, David Mattingly of Henderson, KY; 2 grandsons, Joshua Cohron of Louisville, KY and Christopher Cohron of Lexington, KY; 2 brothers, Bill Holt and Don Holt and wife Marilyn both of Morganfield, KY. The service will be 1:30PM Monday, January 13, 2020 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield. Rev. Russell Wood will officiate. The burial will be in Odd Fellow Cemetery in Morganfield. The visitation will be 4-8PM Sunday and 10AM until service time on Monday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to the . The family wishes to express a special thank you to the staff of Breckinridge Place for the excellent care they provided. Charlotte (Memaw) received quality care provided in a loving manner and environment.
Published in The Gleaner from Jan. 11 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlotte's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -