Charlotte Puckett
Henderson - Charlotte Puckett, age 89 of Henderson, KY passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 at her home. She was born April 30, 1930 to the late James and Anna Beatrice Perkins in Union County. Charlotte was a member of Grove Center Baptist Church as a child and later attended Advanced Baptist Church in Baskett. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved the Lord very dearly. Charlotte enjoyed traveling and dancing. She was preceded in death by her husband, Laz Dill Puckett; her sister, Loretta Griggs; her 3 brothers, James, Billy, and Bobby Perkins; her granddaughter, Ashley Suzanne Nelson. Survivors include: 4 daughters, Lori Nelson and husband Robert of Henderson, KY, Pamela Allen and husband Steve of Henderson, KY, Susan Carter and husband Willy of Henderson, KY, and Martha Hale of Franklin, KY; brother, Sam Perkins of Morganfield, KY; 6 grandchildren, Jacob Nelson, Patty Williams, Ashton Nelson, Lauren Nelson, Wayne Hale, and Kimberly Crabtree; 1 great grandchild, Tanner Nelson. In compliance with COVID-19 safety measures, the service will be private.
Published in The Gleaner from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020