Henderson - Charlotte Ann Voyles, age 77, of Henderson, KY, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11:05 a.m. surrounded by the love of her family and under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.
Charlotte loved and lived by her faith. As a child, she grew up studying scripture with her family. That same faith shaped her into the woman she was; a woman who shared kindness, love, and forgiveness, and who taught those same principles to her children. Charlotte valued her friendships, and they lasted her lifetime as her children and her friends children grew up together. She was a hard-working woman who did many things to contribute to her family's comfort: cleaning homes, working in a state hospital, and driving a school bus to name a few. When she had free time, Charlotte loved tending to her flower garden and watching hummingbirds. She was a great cook, as well. Her sons would request one of mom's "concoctions" because she always knew what ingredients to throw together to make a tasty meal, and her banana pudding was a favorite with her daughter. Family was the most important thing to Charlotte. Above all material blessings, the love of her children and grandchildren was her greatest joy.
In addition to her parents, William Joseph and Rosemar May, Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband David Voyles. She is survived by her children Terry Johnson, David Alan Voyles, and William Voyles, all of Henderson, KY; siblings Bonnie Sue May, Jake May, and Randall May; 5 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to Charlotte's memorial service on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com.
Published in The Gleaner on June 23, 2019