Cheryl Bealmear
Waverly - Cheryl Bealmear, age 70 or Waverly, KY died Sunday 7/14/19 at Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson, KY. She was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church. She had been employed at Gibbs & Service Tool and Die. Cheryl was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family, her grandchildren and her dogs. Christmas was her favorite time of the year. She was preceded in death by her husband Kenny Bealmear in 2003; her parents J.B. and Verna Hagan; sister Kay Russelburg. Survivors include 3 sons Robbie & Mary Beth Bealmear of Henderson, KY, Todd & Christina Bealmear of Waverly, KY, and Donnie & Wendy Bealmear of Morganfield, KY; 8 Grandchildren; 1 Great Grandchild; Sister Carol O'Nan of Henderson, KY; Brothers Danny Hagan of Corydon, KY and Sam Hagan of Corydon, KY. Funeral service will be 10 AM Wednesday 7/17/19 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Waverly, KY. Fr. Dave Johnson will officiate. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Tuesday and 8:30 AM until service time at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield, KY. Burial will be in St. Peter's Cemetery in Waverly. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Anthony's Hospice.
Published in The Gleaner on July 16, 2019