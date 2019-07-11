|
|
Chhaganlal Hansjibhai Patel
Henderson, KY - Chhaganlal Hansjibhai Patel age 86, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 9:05 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at his home.
Survivors include: Wife, Sitaben Patel; Daughters, Kanchanben Patel of Owensboro, KY, Shantiben Patel of Henderson, KY, Savitriben Patel, of Bowling Green, KY and Taraben Patel of Clarksville, TN; Sons, Mahendra (Mike) Patel of Henderson, KY and Sobhag Patel of Bowling Green, KY; Brother, Manibhei Patel of Oklahoma City, OK; several Grandchildren, several Great Grandchildren, and several Great-Great Grandchildren.
Viewing and prayers 6:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home.
Funeral Service will be conducted from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, Henderson, KY. Cremation will follow.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com
Published in The Gleaner on July 11, 2019