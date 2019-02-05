|
|
Christina Irene Hawk
Henderson, KY
Christina Irene Hawk, age 83, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 12:56 a.m. Sunday, February 3, 2019 at her home.
Christina retired from Gibbs Die Casting after working 13 years as manager in the kitchen on third shift. She was a member of Apostolic Bread of Life Church. She enjoyed gardening every year and sewing. Most of all Christina loved the time she spent with her family.
Christina was preceded in death by her parents Ernest and Ella Bunce, her husband Wilbert Hawk, Jr., 5 brothers: Leo, Russell, Clifton, John and Charlie Bunce, 1 sister Armeldia Gregory, and one grandson Dakota Wingo.
She is survived by her children: Vicki Lynn Hawk of Henderson, KY, Michael Dean Hawk of Henderson, KY, Candi Jolene Lawson and her husband Jason of Evansville, IN; 1 sister Barnetta Streeter of Commerce, OK; 8 grandchildren: Lynee Loyd(David), Billy Duncan, Benjamin Hawk, Matthew Hawk, Ashley Lawson, Timothy Hawk, Hannah King(Kristian), Stephen Lawson; 8 great grandchildren: Christina Barlow(Zachary), Amber Estes(Corey), Logan Duncan, Evelyn Hawk, Kilee Hawk, Maci Hawk, Reese Hawk, Kingsley Hawk; and 4 great-great grandchildren: Violet Barlow, Alyssa Cassady, Chase Barlow, and Shane Barlow.
Relatives and friends are invited to Christina's Life Celebration from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 5, 2019 and again on Wednesday starting at 12:00 p.m. at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home with Reverend Jason Lawson and Reverend Vernon Rigsby officiating. Burial will follow at St. Louis Cemetery in Henderson, KY.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Apostolic Bread of Life Church, 5872 KY-425, Henderson, KY 42420.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com
Published in The Gleaner on Feb. 5, 2019