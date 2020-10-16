1/1
Cindy Lou Larue
Cindy Lou Larue

Henderson - Cindy Lou Larue, 63 of Henderson passed away October 15, 2020 at Redbanks Nursing Home. She was born in Oakland City Indiana to the late Harland and Betty (Zimmerman) Jones.

Cindy enjoyed going to the river with her husband watching the barges going down the river and enjoyed spending time with her mother going to the casino.

She was of the Baptist Faith.

Cindy was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her loving husband James Larue; stepdaughter Lacy Hill (Matt) of Henderson; her brother Mark Jones (Elesa) of Sturgis Kentucky; her two step grandchildren Hunter and Aelyn and her mother in law Joyce Cambron.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Tuesday October 20, 2020 at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson with Chaplain Tim Shockley officiating. Burial will follow at Montgomery Cemetery in Oakland City Indiana.

Visitation will be Tuesday 11:00 AM until services at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Anthony's Hospice.

Online condolences can be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com




Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
