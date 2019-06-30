|
|
Cindy Rowley
Sturgis - Cindy Hibbs Rowley, age 70 of Sturgis, KY died Friday, June 28, 2019 at Crittenden County Health and Rehab Center. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister. She was an avid UK fan. She was a gifted musician and sang with the Bethany Trio and played the guitar and banjo. Cindy had been employed at the Morganfield Police Dept. as a 911 dispatcher. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert D. and Peggy Hibbs; 2 brothers, Zach Hibbs in 2006 and Jack Hibbs in 2016; son, William Jack Rowley in 2013. Survivors include: son, John Robert Heidrich and wife Catherine of Elizabethtown, KY; sister, Holly Hibbs Billiter and husband Greg of Henderson, KY; 4 grandchildren, Robert Rowley, Jacob Hargreaves, Justin Heidrick, and Caitlin Heidrich. The service will be 2PM Monday, July 1, 2019 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Sturgis. Bro. A.Y. Hodge will officiate. The visitation will be 10AM until service time on Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Pythian Ridge Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the Crittenden County Health and Rehab Active Fund, 201 Watson St., Marion, KY 42064.
Published in The Gleaner on June 30, 2019