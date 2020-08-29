1/1
Clara Baize
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clara Baize

Henderson - Clara (Crawford) Baize, 80 of Henderson passed away August 28, 2020 at Lucy Smith King Care Center surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Hi Hat Kentucky to the late Sam and Maudie (Newman) Crawford. Clara attended Lighthouse Outreach Ministry, was a cook at Methodist Hospital and had worked at the Hosiery Mill and was an excellent seamstress.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband James Earl Baize Jr and her siblings Daniel Crawford, Elveda Voris, and Elvie Mullins.

Clara is survived by her daughter Kreesa Sensmeier (Dave); her sister in laws Janet Crawford and Sonda Lee; Gloria Newman who raised her; 4 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Tuesday September 1, 2020 at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson. Brother Greg Lindsey and Brother Albert Winters will officiate with burial to follow in Fairmont Cemetery.

Visitation will be 6:00 PM- 8:00 PM Monday August 31, 2020 at the funeral home and on Tuesday 10:00 AM until service time.

Pallbearers will be Blake Baize, Jayson Sensmeier, David Lee, Jeremy Carver, Mike Baize and Jake Tanaka.

Online Condolences can be made at www.tomblinosnfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gleaner from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tomblinson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved