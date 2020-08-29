Clara Baize
Henderson - Clara (Crawford) Baize, 80 of Henderson passed away August 28, 2020 at Lucy Smith King Care Center surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Hi Hat Kentucky to the late Sam and Maudie (Newman) Crawford. Clara attended Lighthouse Outreach Ministry, was a cook at Methodist Hospital and had worked at the Hosiery Mill and was an excellent seamstress.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband James Earl Baize Jr and her siblings Daniel Crawford, Elveda Voris, and Elvie Mullins.
Clara is survived by her daughter Kreesa Sensmeier (Dave); her sister in laws Janet Crawford and Sonda Lee; Gloria Newman who raised her; 4 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Tuesday September 1, 2020 at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson. Brother Greg Lindsey and Brother Albert Winters will officiate with burial to follow in Fairmont Cemetery.
Visitation will be 6:00 PM- 8:00 PM Monday August 31, 2020 at the funeral home and on Tuesday 10:00 AM until service time.
Pallbearers will be Blake Baize, Jayson Sensmeier, David Lee, Jeremy Carver, Mike Baize and Jake Tanaka.
