Services
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
Claudia Sue (Fox) Puckett

Henderson - Claudia Sue (Fox) Puckett, 69, of Henderson, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Methodist Hospital.

Claudia was born in Jackson, Tennessee on Thursday, July 21, 1949 to the late Claude and Gladys (Kidd) Fox. She worked for 20 years as a pricing coordinator at Sureway. She enjoyed the outdoors and loved to fish and hunt. Claudia was a loving wife and cherished spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Dick Fox.

She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Allen Puckett; sisters, JoAnn Lacer (Ray) of Spottsville and Jeannie Fox of Marion; brothers, Jack Fox (Lou) of Louisville, Bob Fox (Connie) of Lake Charles, Missouri and Donnie (Penny) of Pineville, Kentucky; and several nieces and nephews of whom she cherished.

Funeral services will be on Wednesday, June 26 at 11 a.m. at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel. Burial will follow at Ridgewood Cemetery in Spottsville.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 25 from 4-8 p.m. and on Wednesday, June 26 from 9 a.m. until the funeral hour, both at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel.

Online condolences may be shared at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner on June 23, 2019
