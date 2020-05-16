|
|
Clay Drury Damrath
Henderson, KY - Clay Drury Damrath, age 84, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020 under the care of Heart to Heart Hospice at Columbia Healthcare in Evansville, IN. Clay retired from Whirlpool Corporation.
He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Damrath, daughter Tammy Jean Scott, sister Agnes Pullum, and his brothers, Sherman, Paul and Charles Damrath.
Clay is survived by his 3 sons: Donald Damrath of Bluff City, KY, Jody Damrath and Clay Damrath, Jr. both of Spottsville, KY; and his brother Clifford Damrath of Evansville, IN.
Due to the COVID 19 pandemic all services will be private
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Heart to Heart Hospice, 2532 Waterbridge Way, Evansville, IN, 47710.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner from May 16 to May 17, 2020