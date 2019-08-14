|
|
Cleatis Eades
Grandview, Texas - James Cleatis Eades, 97, passed away August 9, 2019 in Grandview, Texas.
He was a longtime resident of Henderson; a member of Bennett Memorial Methodist Church and Jerusalem Lodge No. 9 F & A.M. He was a WWII Veteran serving as a pilot in the US Army Air Corps.
Cleatis was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Catherine; brother, Joe Eades of Dawson Springs, KY and sister, Beth McDonald of Dawson Springs.
Survivors include his son, Don Eades and wife Kelley of Grandview, Texas; grandson, Brandon Eades and wife Kayelyn of The Colony, Texas and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1:00 PM Friday, August 16, 2019 at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson with the Rev. Dr. James Wofford officiating.
Visitation will be Friday 11:00 AM until service time at the funeral home.
Published in The Gleaner on Aug. 14, 2019