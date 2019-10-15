|
Clifford Greenside
Henderson - Clifford Greenside, age 88, passed away on May 2, 2019 at Florida Hospital in Tampa, FL.
Cliff enlisted in the US Marine Reserve at 17, by 21 he was an officer and a gentleman in the US Army. He later worked his way up to Executive VP of Fleet Bank. He enjoyed his retirement playing golf and traveling. His family meant the world to him.
Cliff was preceded in death by his son David Greenside.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years Louise (Hazelwood) Greenside; daughter Lori Greenside- Fasano and her husband Matt; granddaughter Aubrey Fasano and sisters Vivian Scheinmann and Mindy Greenside.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Fairmont Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel. Full military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Worsham Post #40.
