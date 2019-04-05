|
|
Clyde "Bill" Bradley
Henderson KY
Clyde "Bill" Bradley, 71 of Henderson passed away Monday April 1, 2019 at Walnut Creek Alzheimer's Special Care Center.
Bill was born in Greenville KY on October 14, 1947 to the late Dorris and Mabel (Kuhn) Bradley. He Retired from Alcan as an electrician and was a U.S Army Veteran. Bill was a member of Bellfield Baptist Church.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 47 years Mary Ann Bradley; his children Amy Willingham (Chris) and Brian Bradley; his siblings Pat Sweatt (Hugh), Connie Edwards (Sam), Joyce Rager (David), Susan Carver (Kenny), Howard Bradley Jr. (Lavonda) and Debbie Brock (Lew); Grandchildren Candace Willingham, Mason Willingham, Leslie Bradley and Brayden Bradley; nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be 11 AM Saturday April 6, 2019 at Bellfield Baptist Church. Bro. Glen Morris and Bro. Dylan Zahn will officiate. Visitation will be 9:00 AM until service time at the church.
Memorial Contributions can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or the .
Online Condolences can be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner on Apr. 5, 2019