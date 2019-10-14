Services
Henderson, KY - Cody Griffin, age 29, of Henderson, KY, died unexpectedly on Thursday, October 10, 2019 while working in Angola, Indiana.

Cody was a very loving, caring, good person and just being in the same room with him could lift your spirits. He was a loyal and trustworthy friend; sometimes those bonds of friendship felt more like family to those closest to Cody. He loved being outdoors, riding four wheelers, and going fishing. Cody was a jokester and loved pulling pranks (you may have had your face in the cake if he was around for your birthday!). Cody was a hard-working provider for his family. He loved kids and was an excellent father and uncle. His life was too short, and he had much left to do, but Cody's family has a treasure trove of memories to share with each other, cry over, laugh about, and surround themselves with to remember his life. Cody's legacy will be one of struggle, refinement, triumph, friendship, and love and he will be forever remembered.

Cody was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Foster and JoAnn Yoakum and his paternal grandmother Mary Ellen Griffin.

Cody is survived by his fiancé Shawna Goins, son Bentley, step-children: Daylen, Leland, and Jayden; mother Karen Duddleston and her companion Brandon Rooney; father Gregory Griffin; step-mother Kathy Klutey Banks; siblings: Brittany Griffin, Shelby Griffin, Aaron Griffin, Andrew and Autumn Griffin; best friends, nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, and cousins.

Relatives and friends are invited to Cody's Life Celebration from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, and again on Wednesday starting at 11:00 a.m. at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home with Reverend Chester Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Fairmont Cemetery in Henderson, KY.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the family c/o Benton-Glunt Funeral Home 629 S. Green Street, Henderson, KY 42420. An account for his family is being set up at a local bank and details will be forthcoming.

Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
