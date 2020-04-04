Services
Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
629 S Green St
Henderson, KY 42420
(270) 827-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for Col. Hopson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Col. Richard Lee Hopson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Col. Richard Lee Hopson Obituary
Col. Richard Lee Hopson

Henderson - Col. Richard Lee Hopson, age 93, of Henderson, KY passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Lucy Smith King Care Center surrounded by his family.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Opal Hopson, 1 brother; Clarence Hopson Jr., and a sister; Ruth Woods.

Richard was raised in Morganfield, KY and was retired from Whirlpool Corp. He served 42 years in the U.S. Navy, Army and Army Reserves. He served during WWII, Korean War and he was recalled to active duty during the Berlin Crisis. He served several years on board of Crime Stoppers. Mr. Hopson was also a member of Apostolic Bread of Life Church for over 70 years where he held several positions including secretary, treasurer, Sunday school superintendent and on the Board of Trustees for 60 years.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Iris Hopson, sons; Roger Hopson (Amy), Randy Hopson (Angie), daughter; Renee Mackey (Denny), sisters; Ann McFadden of TN, Alma Sigler of IN, 8 Grandchildren; Elizabeth Hutcheison, Andrew Hopson, Elijah Mackey, Jenny Mackey, Dan Mackey, Ryan Hopson, Katie Bilskie, Mindy Jones, 13 Great Grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Services will be private and a Life Celebration Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to: St. Anthony's Hospice, 2410 S. Green Street, Henderson, Kentucky 42420.

Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Col.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
Download Now