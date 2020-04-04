|
Col. Richard Lee Hopson
Henderson - Col. Richard Lee Hopson, age 93, of Henderson, KY passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Lucy Smith King Care Center surrounded by his family.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Opal Hopson, 1 brother; Clarence Hopson Jr., and a sister; Ruth Woods.
Richard was raised in Morganfield, KY and was retired from Whirlpool Corp. He served 42 years in the U.S. Navy, Army and Army Reserves. He served during WWII, Korean War and he was recalled to active duty during the Berlin Crisis. He served several years on board of Crime Stoppers. Mr. Hopson was also a member of Apostolic Bread of Life Church for over 70 years where he held several positions including secretary, treasurer, Sunday school superintendent and on the Board of Trustees for 60 years.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Iris Hopson, sons; Roger Hopson (Amy), Randy Hopson (Angie), daughter; Renee Mackey (Denny), sisters; Ann McFadden of TN, Alma Sigler of IN, 8 Grandchildren; Elizabeth Hutcheison, Andrew Hopson, Elijah Mackey, Jenny Mackey, Dan Mackey, Ryan Hopson, Katie Bilskie, Mindy Jones, 13 Great Grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Services will be private and a Life Celebration Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to: St. Anthony's Hospice, 2410 S. Green Street, Henderson, Kentucky 42420.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020