1/1
Connie Sue Joyner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Connie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Connie Sue Joyner

Geneva, KY - Connie Sue Joyner, age 82, of Geneva, KY passed away at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020 surrounded by her family.

Connie Sue was preceded in death by her siblings Jerry Rogers, Ann Fulcher, and Gary Rogers.

She was a devoted wife of Amos Lee Joyner and loving mother to seven children. Four sons: Randall Lloyd (Kathy), Gregory Allen (Kim), Richard Lee (Phyllis) all of Henderson, KY, and Patrick Carl (Kasi) of Harrisburg, IL; 3 Three daughters Amy Sue Joyner and Linda Lou Gibson both of Henderson, KY, and Mary Ann Jolly of Louisville, KY. She is also survived by her sister Brenda Mackey of Lynchburgh, VA; and her dearest lifelong friends, Sherry Bauersachs of Decatur, AL and Billie Jean Staples of Geneva, KY. She has 14 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to Connie Sue's Life Celebration from 10:00 a.m. until the service time on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Benton-Glunt and Tapp Funeral Home. The funeral will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home with Reverend Tim Shockley officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, KY.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude's Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place

Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gleaner from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved