Connie Sue Joyner
Geneva, KY - Connie Sue Joyner, age 82, of Geneva, KY passed away at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Connie Sue was preceded in death by her siblings Jerry Rogers, Ann Fulcher, and Gary Rogers.
She was a devoted wife of Amos Lee Joyner and loving mother to seven children. Four sons: Randall Lloyd (Kathy), Gregory Allen (Kim), Richard Lee (Phyllis) all of Henderson, KY, and Patrick Carl (Kasi) of Harrisburg, IL; 3 Three daughters Amy Sue Joyner and Linda Lou Gibson both of Henderson, KY, and Mary Ann Jolly of Louisville, KY. She is also survived by her sister Brenda Mackey of Lynchburgh, VA; and her dearest lifelong friends, Sherry Bauersachs of Decatur, AL and Billie Jean Staples of Geneva, KY. She has 14 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to Connie Sue's Life Celebration from 10:00 a.m. until the service time on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Benton-Glunt and Tapp Funeral Home. The funeral will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home with Reverend Tim Shockley officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, KY.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude's Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place
Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com
.