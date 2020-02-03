Services
Alexander Funeral Home-East Chapel
2115 Lincoln Ave
Evansville, IN 47714
(812) 476-1351
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Alexander Funeral Home-East Chapel
2115 Lincoln Ave
Evansville, IN 47714
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Alexander Funeral Home-East Chapel
2115 Lincoln Ave
Evansville, IN 47714
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Constance Jennings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constance Louise "Connie" Jennings


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Constance Louise "Connie" Jennings Obituary
Constance "Connie" Louise Jennings

Evansville - Constance "Connie" Louise Jennings, 87, of Evansville, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020. She was born on Monday, December 5, 1932 in Evansville to Andrew and Dessie (Stewart) Eblen.

She graduated from Niagara High School in 1950 and then went on to graduate from Lockyear Business College. Connie retired from Kmart Corporation in 1994 after 29 ½ years. She was a member of Vann Avenue Baptist Church, Robert Morris Order of the Eastern Star #87, Order of the Amaranth Court #14, White Shrine #2, and Daughters of the Nile.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Hugh A. "Huck" Jennings (2008); sister, Bonnie Bowley; and brother, Eugene Eblen.

She is survived by her sons, Jerry W. Jennings (Paula) and Ronnie D. Jennings (Pam); grandchildren, Ronnie Jennings (Victoria), Nikki Jennings, Erika Inman, Krista Burks, Jessica McClure, and Sierra Dudek; great-grandchildren, Beau and Baker Jennings, Korianna McCLure, and James Dudek; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February, 7, 2020 at Alexander East Chapel with Rev. Dan Book officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, Kentucky. Friends may visit on Thursday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Vann Avenue Baptist Church, 2608 Vann Avenue, Evansville, Indiana 47714.

Condolences may be offered at

www.AlexanderEastChapel.com
Published in The Gleaner from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Constance's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alexander Funeral Home-East Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -