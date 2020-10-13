Cooksey Bennett "Buddy" Knight, Jr.
Henderson, KY - Cooksey Bennett "Buddy" Knight, Jr., age 95, of Henderson, KY, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, IN.
In addition to his parents, Cooksey Sr. and Rowena Knight, Buddy was preceded in death by his wife Ruth E. Willett Knight; brothers Walker Knight and William Griffin Knight; sisters Betty Jean Sigler and Dorothy Rose Cunningham; and his grandson Robert Derek Pruitt.
Buddy was an avid golfer, enjoyed playing pool, riding horses, and bowling.
Buddy is survived by his daughter Beverly Croft and her husband Bill of Henderson, KY; son Stephen Knight and his wife Shirley of Robards, KY; sisters Mary Ruth Gardner and her husband Norman, and Jane Harris Mahler; brothers Robert Hiram Knight and his wife Barbara, and James Lynn Knight and his wife Sue; 5 grandchildren: Carla Gahafer, Brandon Pruitt, Ashley Beals, Kaci Winstead, and Josh Wilson; 9 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
There will be no services at this time. Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com
.