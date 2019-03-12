Services
Tomblinson Funeral Home
57 State Rte 370 E
Sebree, KY 42455
(270) 835-2254
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Coryene Kellough Obituary
Coryene Kellough

Evansville, IN

Brentis Coryene Kellough passed away on March 9, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Home in Evansville IN.

She was born on April 13,1922 to Clarence and Lillie Shelton Gibson. She was married to Jesse Lee Kellough for 51 years until his death in 1990. The couple had one son Charles who passed away in 1995. She retired from Carhartt manufacturing in 1989. She was a member of Calvary Pentecostal Church.

In addition to her parents, husband and only child, she was preceded in death by two sisters Oma Lucille Shelton and Maebelle Johnson and grandson Richard Kellough.

She is survived by her sister Wanda Wineinger of California; granddaughter Lisa (Mark) Doom of Evansville and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

She loved the Lord and professed her faith to all who knew her. Her prayers, love and laughter will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Services will be Wednesday at noon at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Sebree Chapel. Friends may visit from 9:00 AM until service time. Memorial contributions can be made to Calvary Pentecostal Church, 146 E Washington St., Sebree, Ky 42455.

Online condolences can be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Mar. 12, 2019
