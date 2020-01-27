|
|
Craig Oettle
Newburgh - Craig Anthony Oettle, 59, of Newburgh IN (formerly of Henderson KY), departed this life January 25, 2020. He was born on March 3, 1960 in Alton IL to Gerald and Violet Oettle.
Craig had many loves and many interests. He enjoyed cooking, traveling, photography, music and was an avid reader who loved to learn. From a young age, he had a passion for horses and a love for the outdoors. He was a member of the Boy Scouts for many years, a 1978 graduate of Henderson County High School and attended Western Kentucky University and Murray State University. He began his career with RC Cola, then founded his own companies: Craig's Heating and Air Conditioning and Environmental Control Specialists Inc. Later in life he enjoyed spending time at the family farm in southern Illinois. He attended First Baptist in his youth and First Assembly of God as an adult while living in Henderson. Craig was an affectionate and loving father of his two sons, of whom he was very proud.
He is survived by his sons, Russell Kohl and Isaac C. Oettle; his parents, Gerald and Violet Oettle; his siblings, Jeff Oettle and Julie Gray; his uncle, Jimmy Oettle of Big Pine Key, FL and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel with Pastor Randy Carter officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 3:00 PM-7:00 PM on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 and on Wednesday, from 12:00 PM until service time at the funeral home.
Online Condolences can be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020