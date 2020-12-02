Cynthia "Cindy" West Markwell Clements
Henderson, KY - Cynthia "Cindy" West Markwell Clements, age 72 of Henderson, KY, passed away at 8:20 a.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Cindy's smiling face was known far and wide across Henderson, having spent 27-years as a dedicated social worker for the Henderson Housing Authority. Throughout her life, she brought joy to so many people and loved to spread her social butterfly wings. After retirement, she enjoyed traveling the world and spending time with her grandchildren, but Henderson is where her heart always lived. She loved making new friends and never met a stranger. She had an eye for detail, and loved decorating her home, crafting, and shopping for the perfect finishing touches.
She will be missed by so many, but she joins her parents who preceded her in death, C.B. West Jr. and Betty Myers Wetherbee, as well as, her brother James A. "Tony" West, and her stepfather Bob Wetherbee.
Cindy is survived by her daughter Mandi Markwell Spears of Lexington, KY; son Zack Markwell and his wife Casie of Hudson, OH; sister Polly West Kirkwood of Owensboro, KY; 4 grandchildren: Maddie Spears, Jackson Spears, Will Markwell and Ella Markwell; and niece Whitney Kirkwood Sturgeon and her husband Cole.
Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, the family's services will be private. The family requests that Cindy's friends join them at a Life Celebration to be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Anthony's Hospice, 2410 S. Green Street, Henderson, KY 42420 and Project2Heal (https://www.project2heal.org/
), 7008 Providence Rd S, Waxhaw, NC 28173.
