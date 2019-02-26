|
|
Dallas Ray Gibbs
Henderson, KY
Dallas Ray Gibbs, 70 of Henderson, KY. Born July 30, 1948. He went to be with his Heavenly Father on February 22, 2019 at the Lucy Smith King Care Center. He love the Lord with all his heart and now is celebrating his new eternal life.
He is preceded in death by his parents; Elwood and Ivy Gibbs and his sister in law; Betty J. Gibbs.
He is survived by his four brothers; Donne Gibbs and David Gibbs both of Henderson, Tony Fork of Uniontown and Mike Gibbs of Tennessee, many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be 2:00 PM, Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Fairmont Cemetery. Bro. Donnie Gibbs will officiate.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, Smith Mills, KY.
Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson is handling arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Feb. 26, 2019