DAN E. SPIVEY
HENDERSON, KENTUCKY
Dan E. Spivey, 70, of Henderson, Kentucky, went to be with the Lord Saturday, March 2, 2019, at St. Anthony's Hospice Lucy Smith King Care Center.
Dan was born in Augusta, Georgia, and spent his childhood and teenage years in Nashville, Tennessee. He was a 1970 graduate of Trevecca Nazarene University, where he met and fell in love with his bride of 48 years, Connie. They then moved to Henderson for teaching jobs. Once here, they decided it was a great place to raise a family. Dan and Connie had three beloved daughters in whose lives Dan was deeply engaged, especially their sports activities. He was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church. He was a retired insurance agent and an active member of Henderson Lions Club. He supported Henderson County football by participating in their summer practices and enjoyed listening to WSON's call-in show after each football game. Dan was also an avid fan of UK football. He was an advocate for community improvements and could always be seen throughout Henderson sharing a kind word or interesting stories.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Spivey and Marian Ligon; and two brothers, John Robert Spivey and Ronald W. Spivey.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Constance Farwell Spivey; three daughters, Sarah Elizabeth Meighen and her husband, Michael, of Mount Vernon, Indiana, Marian Ruth Estrada and her husband, Othon, of La Habra, California, and Dana Pauline Shelton and her husband, Jacob, of Henderson, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Daniel Henry Partridge, Othon Estrada, Benjamin Estrada, and Helena Estrada; nieces and nephews, Sandra, Valerie, Judith, Mark, Suzanne, Richie, and Hayley.
There will be a private family service. Father Richard Martindale will officiate. Entombment will be in Fairmont Cemetery Mausoleum.
Friends may gather with the family from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at St. Paul's Episcopal Church Parish Hall.
Contributions may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church St. Ann's Guild.
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Gleaner on Mar. 5, 2019