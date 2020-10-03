1/1
Dana Ann Ensing
Dana Ann Ensing

Providence - Dana Ann Ensing, age 41, of Providence, KY, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

Dana was preceded in death by her father Robert Claude Atkinson; paternal grandparents Alice and Frank Atkinson; and maternal grandparents Barbara and Florian Klein.

Dana was a free spirited, energetic, and creative woman. She was outgoing and had tons of friends; she was loved by everyone. Dana was a loving mother devoted to the constant care of her son Parker.

Dana is survived by her son Parker Ray Ensing of Providence, KY; mother Janet Kassuba of Clay, KY; sisters Jamie Kayser of Newburgh, IN, and Alisa M. Brock of Clarksville, TN; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Relatives and friends are invited to Dana's Memorial Service on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Clay, KY: 9037 KY-132, Clay, KY 42404.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to a fund being set up for Parker Ray Ensing. More information will be available soon.

Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com.






Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
