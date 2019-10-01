|
Daniel Frick
Morganfield - Daniel C. Frick, age 71 of Morganfield passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson. Dan was born August 27, 1948 in Evansville, IN to Daniel G. and Kate (Grimm) Frick. He was a 1966 graduate of Union County High School and attended Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green, KY. Dan was employed by Peabody Coal Co. Camp #1 from 1973-1986 and held various positions in his 13 years with the company. Dan was employed by Dempewolf Ford-Lincoln-Mercury in Henderson, KY as a salesman until he was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 1995. Dan enjoyed playing and watching sports of all kinds, especially baseball and football. He enjoyed fishing, bird hunting and trap shooting. It brought him great joy attending his 4 grandchildren's sporting events and extra-curricular activities. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dan and Kate Frick. Survivors include son Daniel G. "Beau" Frick II and wife Heather of Morganfield, KY; daughter Ashley Frick Hancock and husband Jacob of Morganfield, KY; sister Nancy Geiger and husband Mike of Waverly, KY; 4 Grandchildren Kaiser Frick, Griffin Frick, Emily Kate Hancock, and Beckett Hancock; 2 Nieces Nicole Welden & Elizabeth Woosley. The graveside service will be 11AM Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Morganfield. Rev. Jerry Chesser will officiate. The visitation will be 4-8PM Tuesday and 10AM until service time on Wednesday at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Anthony's Hospice.
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019