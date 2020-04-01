|
Daniel Kelly "D.K." Comer, Sr.
Daniel Kelly "D.K." Comer, Sr., 83, of Dixon, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville in Madisonville, Kentucky, after a brief illness.
He was born August 31, 1936, in Strange Creek, West Virginia, to the late Daniel Kennington Comer and Della Johnson Comer. D.K. retired from the United States Marine Corps in 1973 after which he was an over-the-road and short-haul truck driver. He was a member of the Marine Corps Drill Instructors Association, D.A.V., Amvets, American Legion, V.F.W., Masonic Lodge, and Moose Lodge. Throughout his life, D.K. enjoyed hunting, fishing, college basketball, NFL, and NASCAR. Above all, he was most proud of serving his country as a United States Marine and the loyalty and lifelong friendships of his Marine Corps brothers. OORAH and SEMPER FI!
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one grandson, Daniel Kelly "Trey" Comer, III; four sisters, Jean Miller, Dixie Haverty, Icealee Miller, and Pearl Nutt; and one brother, William McKinley "Ken" Comer.
Survivors include four children, Debbie Ward and her husband, Joe, Daniel Kelly Comer, Jr., and his wife, Lynn, Tina Johnson and her husband, Mark, and Mark Comer and his wife, Tari; one sister, Helen Yarnell; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. During the last year of his life, D.K. was blessed to have Betty Barnhouse as a dear friend and companion.
There will be a memorial service at Beaufort National Cemetery in Beaufort, South Carolina, at a later date.
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
