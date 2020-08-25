Darrel Hendrix
Clay - Darrel Hendrix, 79 of Clay passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at Baptist Health Hospital in Madisonville.
Darrel was born in Mattoon on June 9, 1941 to the late Guy and Jewell Hendrix.
He was an electrician and was owner and operator of Hendrix Electric for over 42 years.
He attended Providence Church of Christ.
Along with his parents Darrel is preceded in death by a brother Bruce Hendrix.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years Pat Hendrix, 1 daughter Sheila Morris (Mike) of Manchester, TN, 1 son Steve Hendrix (Shirley) of Clay, 1 sister Joy Wesmoland of Marion, 1 brother Carol Hendrix of Mattoon, 4 grandchildren Samantha Nall (Zack), Brandon Morris (Jessica), Seth Hendrix and Katelyn Morris, 6 great-grandchildren Avery, Annie Kate and Axton Nall, Oakley, Gentry and Hayes Morris.
Graveside services will be Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 2:00 PM at New Clay Cemetery in Clay.
Due to Covid-19 regulations please practice social distancing and please wear a mask.
Vanover Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Webster County Happy Feet, c/o Shirley Hendrix, P O Box 296, Clay, KY 42404
