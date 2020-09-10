Darrell Davis

Darrell DavisHenderson - Darrell Wayne Davis, 66, of Henderson was called home to be with the Lord on Sept. 6 at Deaconess Midtown Hospital.He leaves to cherish his memories, daughters: Twilla Davis & Titania Davis; 7 grandchildren: Ronjae Leachman, R Mani Leachman, Rondell Leachman, Rbraya Leachman, Natalia Davis, T'yan Davis, & Daivona Davis; nephews & nieces: DeMarcus Davis, LaKeisha Robottom, LaDonna Allen, Stacy Williams, Michael Williams, Sean Davis, Zackary Davis, & companion: Sharon Armstead.Services will be held on Sat., Sept. 12, 1:30 p.m. at Seventh Street Baptist Church. Visitation on Fri., Sept. 11, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the church. Due to Covid-19, face coverings are required and social distancing will be utilized. Mason Brothers Audubon Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements.