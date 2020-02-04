|
Darrell "Gene" Haire
Philpot - Darrell Eugene "Gene" Haire, 87, of Philpot, died February 3, 2020 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born on January 6, 1933 in Henderson County to the late Colie & Lillian Haire. Gene was a retired truck driver for Miles LP Gas. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, and loved the outdoors. Gene always looked forward to his mornings at McDonalds on 54, drinking coffee with his buddies. He was a member of Karns Grove Baptist Church, where he was a deacon and song leader for over 40 years. He attended Yellow Creek Baptist Church, and was a member of the Masonic Lodge #729, Ensor. He is preceded in death by his wife, Opal Mae Haire; brother, Clyde Haire; and sister, Maxine Gibson.
He is survived by five sons, Darrell (Theresa) Haire, Keith (Brenda) Haire, Steven (Linda) Haire, Michael Haire and Brent Haire, 10 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren and five great-great- grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville, KY. Burial will follow in Karns Grove Cemetery in Philpot. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday and after 9:00 a.m. Thursday at Cecil Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Published in The Gleaner from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020