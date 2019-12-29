|
Darrell Ray Cummings
Henderson, Kentucky - Darrell Ray Cummings, 63, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana.
Darrell had worked for many years with RC Cola. He was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church where he had sung in the choir. Darrell enjoyed the outdoors, loved to garden, was an avid collector of antiques, and liked history. Above all, he loved his daughters and grandson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel L. Cummings and Lillie Jane Cummings; and two brothers, J.R. Cardwell and his twin, Harold Cummings.
Survivors include two daughters, Katie Alvey and her husband, Brence, of Spottsville, Kentucky, and Erin Cummings of Henderson, Kentucky; his former wife, Susan Cummings of Henderson, Kentucky; three brothers, John Robertson of Robards, Kentucky, and Sam Cummings, Jr., and Walter Cummings, both of Uniontown, Kentucky; one grandson, Brady Alvey; many nieces and nephews, including Harold Cummings, Jr., Darrell Cummings, and Rayma Young.
Services will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until service time Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in The Gleaner from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019