Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
Darren Kinney Obituary
Darren Kinney

Hanson, KY - Darren Bruce Kinney, 54, of Hanson, KY, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Baptist Health Madisonville.

Mr. Kinney was born May 13, 1965 in Madisonville, KY to Jane Wilson Kinney and the late Charles Kinney. He was of the Baptist faith.

Darren is survived by his mother, Jane Wilson of Henderson, KY; two sisters, Pamela C. Martin and husband, Billie of Hanson, KY, Deanna M. Hurm and husband John of Evansville, IN; brother, William M. Lile and wife, Denise of Charleston, SC; step brother, Ronald K. Moore of Newburgh, IN and several nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Gleaner from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
