David Allen Rector
Henderson - David Allen Rector, age 69, of Henderson, KY, passed away at his home. He was a kind and generous man worthy of trust and respected by those who knew him. David was a handy craftsman who could fix anything (even if it didn't need to be fixed) and even patented his own goose call. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing and spending time at the rustic (very rustic) lodge he and his friends built. David was a hardworking man with a strong work ethic; his career at Dana Corp spanning 37 years before his retirement. He was a family man who loved, and was loved, very deeply.
In addition to his parents, Elmo and Hilda Rector, David is preceded in death by his wife of 46 years Barbara Rector. He is survived by his daughters Rendy Dixon and her husband, Dave, and Betsy Tillotson; sister Donna Yates and her husband Randy; brothers Roger Rector and his wife, Carolyn, and Larry Rector and his wife, Mary; brother in law Mike Hope and his wife, Lisa; granddaughters: Madison, Clara, Jessie, and Macie; and finally, his beloved companion Chief, his Westie.
Relatives and friends are invited to David's Life Celebration from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, at Cherry Hill Baptist Church in Robards, KY. His graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Smith Mills Cemetery in Smith Mills, KY and will be officiated by Reverend Bret Eblen. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Smith Mills Lions Club for eye health.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com.
Published in The Gleaner on July 25, 2019