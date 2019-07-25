Services
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cherry Hill Baptist Church
Robards, KY
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Smith Mills Cemetery
Smith Mills, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Rector
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Allen Rector

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Allen Rector Obituary
David Allen Rector

Henderson - David Allen Rector, age 69, of Henderson, KY, passed away at his home. He was a kind and generous man worthy of trust and respected by those who knew him. David was a handy craftsman who could fix anything (even if it didn't need to be fixed) and even patented his own goose call. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing and spending time at the rustic (very rustic) lodge he and his friends built. David was a hardworking man with a strong work ethic; his career at Dana Corp spanning 37 years before his retirement. He was a family man who loved, and was loved, very deeply.

In addition to his parents, Elmo and Hilda Rector, David is preceded in death by his wife of 46 years Barbara Rector. He is survived by his daughters Rendy Dixon and her husband, Dave, and Betsy Tillotson; sister Donna Yates and her husband Randy; brothers Roger Rector and his wife, Carolyn, and Larry Rector and his wife, Mary; brother in law Mike Hope and his wife, Lisa; granddaughters: Madison, Clara, Jessie, and Macie; and finally, his beloved companion Chief, his Westie.

Relatives and friends are invited to David's Life Celebration from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, at Cherry Hill Baptist Church in Robards, KY. His graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Smith Mills Cemetery in Smith Mills, KY and will be officiated by Reverend Bret Eblen. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Smith Mills Lions Club for eye health.

Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com.
Published in The Gleaner on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.