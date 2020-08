David Batts

David BattsRobards, KY - David Franklin Batts, 65, of Robards, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, IN.He was born in Henderson on September 10, 1954 to the late Robert Nash and the late Mildred (Batts) Nash. He worked as a truck driver.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Debbie Nash; half-brother, Robert "Butch" Nash; and niece, Sadonna Nash.He is survived by his fiancée, Sondra Farmbrough; son, David Wayne Batts; sister in law, Helen Nash; cousins, Donna Emery, Robin Varner and Kevin Stone; nephew, Jason Henshaw and wife, Lisa and Robert Nash, Jr.; great nieces, Hailey Henshaw, Mackenzie Henshaw and Madison Henshaw; and great nephew, Evan Henshaw.A Graveside Memorial Service will be Tuesday, August 11 at 10 a.m. at Petersburg Cemetery in Webster County.Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.Online condolences may be shared at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com