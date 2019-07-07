|
|
David Carter
Sturgis - David Carter, age 64 of Sturgis, KY died Friday July 5, 2019 at his home. David had been employed as a coal miner. He enjoyed spending time with his family, camping & traveling. Survivors include his wife of 45 yearsRenee Carter of Sturgis; 1 daughter Stacey & David Witter of Newburgh, IN; 1 son Chad & Tina Carter of Richlands, NC.; GrandchildrenBryce, Evan & Cash Carter; Kaitlin, Aidan, Alyssa, & Addison McGhee; Dawson & Dessa Witter; parents Julius & Emma Jean Carter of Louisville, KY; Mother-In-Law Sharry West of Sturgis, KY; 2 brothers Roger Carter of Louisville, KY and Larry & Karen Carter of Glasgow, KY; sister-In-Law Cindy & Joe Owens of Sturgis, KY. Funeral service will be 11 AM Monday July 8, 2019 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Sturgis, KY. Visitation will be 3-7 PM Sunday at Whitsell Funeral Home in Sturgis, KY. Burial will be in Pythian Ridge Cemetery in Sturgis, KY. Memorial contributions may be made to or .
Published in The Gleaner on July 7, 2019